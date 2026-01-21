Sensex plunges 386 points; Nifty settles below 25,200
Business
Markets took another hit on Wednesday, with the Sensex dropping 386 points and the Nifty slipping below 25,200.
This comes right after the Nifty's steepest single-day percentage drop in more than eight months.
Why does this matter?
If you invest or just keep an eye on markets, these drops reflect big global worries—like fresh tariff threats from Donald Trump and a sharp fall in US markets overnight.
The rupee hitting a new low against the dollar hasn't helped either, making investors even more cautious.
What's fueling the slide?
Foreign investors have been net sellers this month, while domestic investors are trying to balance things by buying shares.
Analysts say Nifty might see a short-term bounce but overall momentum is weak—so expect some choppiness until global jitters calm down.