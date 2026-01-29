Sensex plunges 500 points: What's behind today's market decline?

India's stock market opened on a negative note today, with the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty both witnessing sharp declines. The Sensex fell by 483.57 points to trade at 81,861.11, while the Nifty slipped below the 25,200 mark. The downturn comes after two consecutive days of gains driven by a trade deal with the European Union (EU).

Market factors Profit booking and FII outflows impact market The current market slump is mainly due to profit booking in major sectors such as IT, auto, and FMCG. This comes after the Nifty and Sensex gained nearly 1% over the last two sessions. The gains were largely driven by positive sentiment following an EU free trade agreement announced on Tuesday, which will see the bloc eliminating tariffs on 90% of Indian goods.

Global influence US Federal Reserve's rate pause affects emerging markets The US Federal Reserve's decision to hold rates overnight has also contributed to the market downturn. The pause in the US Federal Reserve's rate cuts makes emerging markets like India less attractive as it supports the dollar and US Treasury yields. This global factor is another reason behind today's decline in India's stock market indices.

