Sensex plunges over 1,400 points as markets lose 9.6L/cr

TCS Infosys drop, ONGC gains

Tech giants like TCS and Infosys lost over 3%, with Tech Mahindra down nearly 4.5%.

Brands like Titan also took a hit as people worried about cutting back on spending after the prime minister's austerity appeal.

Even major banking and financial stocks like ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finance weren't spared.

On the flip side, energy stocks such as ONGC actually gained thanks to higher oil prices.

For now, everyone's watching crude prices, the rupee's next move, and what happens in West Asia before making any big decisions.