Sensex plunges over 1,400 points as markets lose 9.6L/cr
The Indian stock market had a rough Tuesday: Sensex dropped over 1,400 points and Nifty slid by more than 450 points.
This steep fall was mainly due to rising crude oil prices, the rupee hitting a record low of 95.58 against the US dollar, and ongoing tensions in West Asia.
In just one session, investors saw ₹9.6 lakh crore vanish from the market.
TCS Infosys drop, ONGC gains
Tech giants like TCS and Infosys lost over 3%, with Tech Mahindra down nearly 4.5%.
Brands like Titan also took a hit as people worried about cutting back on spending after the prime minister's austerity appeal.
Even major banking and financial stocks like ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finance weren't spared.
On the flip side, energy stocks such as ONGC actually gained thanks to higher oil prices.
For now, everyone's watching crude prices, the rupee's next move, and what happens in West Asia before making any big decisions.