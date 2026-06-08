Rising oil prices weigh on markets

Sensex plunges over 750 points, Nifty50 falls below 23,150

By Mudit Dube 11:01 am Jun 08, 202611:01 am

What's the story

India's benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, opened sharply lower on Monday. The fall was led by rising oil prices, escalating tensions in West Asia, and fears of a US Federal Reserve rate hike. The BSE Sensex was trading at 73,489.99, down 753.35 points or 1.01%. Meanwhile, the Nifty50 fell by over 200 points to trade below the crucial level of 23,150 in early trade today.