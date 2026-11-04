Sensex posts biggest 2-day jump since April ahead of Diwali
Business
Sensex just had its biggest two-day jump since last April, soaring by 2,458 points to close at 76,918. Nifty also climbed 370 points to hit 23,811.
What's behind the buzz? Falling oil prices, more foreign investment coming in, and a stronger rupee, all giving the markets a solid boost right before Diwali.
Foreign investors bought ₹6,837cr Tuesday
Foreign investors poured in ₹6,837 crore on Tuesday alone, while domestic funds were actually selling. Cheaper crude oil helped strengthen the rupee too.
Big names like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Bharti Airtel led the charge.
With optimism about corporate earnings, this festive rally might just keep rolling.