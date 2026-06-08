Sensex rebounds 500 points but indices remain negative at midday

Midcaps and smallcaps slide, healthcare outperforms

Midcap and small-cap stocks kept sliding, with losses across realty, metal, and auto sectors.

Health care and pharma were bright spots, with the Nifty Healthcare and Nifty Pharma indices rising 0.7% and 0.4%, respectively.

The partial comeback was thanks to bargain hunters jumping in at lower prices and a drop in market volatility (India VIX).

Analysts say Nifty found solid support around 23,000 to 23,050.

Globally, things felt steadier after Trump's remarks about an Iran deal and his call with Netanyahu urging no retaliation.