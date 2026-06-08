Sensex rebounds 500 points but indices remain negative at midday
Monday started rough for the stock market, but things picked up a bit.
The Sensex bounced back by 500 points from its low, though it was still down nearly 441 points at midday.
Nifty managed to climb above the key 23,200 mark but was down about 146 points at 12:26pm so both indices stayed in negative territory despite the recovery.
Midcaps and smallcaps slide, healthcare outperforms
Midcap and small-cap stocks kept sliding, with losses across realty, metal, and auto sectors.
Health care and pharma were bright spots, with the Nifty Healthcare and Nifty Pharma indices rising 0.7% and 0.4%, respectively.
The partial comeback was thanks to bargain hunters jumping in at lower prices and a drop in market volatility (India VIX).
Analysts say Nifty found solid support around 23,000 to 23,050.
Globally, things felt steadier after Trump's remarks about an Iran deal and his call with Netanyahu urging no retaliation.