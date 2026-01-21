Sensex rebounds after sharp drop, recovers 450+ points Business Jan 21, 2026

The Indian stock market staged a strong comeback on Wednesday.

After a steep morning fall—Sensex down over 1,000 points and Nifty dropping more than 300—both indices bounced back by midday, with the Sensex recovering over 200 points from the day's low to 81,557.56 by around 11.30am

and the Nifty rising from an intraday low of 24,919.80 to 25,056.10 (about 136.3 points) as buyers stepped in, aided by value buying, Bank Nifty paring losses, higher Wall Street futures and a fall in crude.