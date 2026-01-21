Sensex rebounds after sharp drop, recovers 450+ points
The Indian stock market staged a strong comeback on Wednesday.
After a steep morning fall—Sensex down over 1,000 points and Nifty dropping more than 300—both indices bounced back by midday, with the Sensex recovering over 200 points from the day's low to 81,557.56 by around 11.30am
and the Nifty rising from an intraday low of 24,919.80 to 25,056.10 (about 136.3 points) as buyers stepped in, aided by value buying, Bank Nifty paring losses, higher Wall Street futures and a fall in crude.
Why does this matter?
If you're following the markets or just curious about your money's future, today's rebound shows how quickly things can turn around—even when nerves are high.
All constituents of the Bank Nifty were in the red earlier, but value buying brought some hope for investors looking for opportunities.
What's behind the recovery?
A mix of bargain hunting after last session's big drop helped lift stocks.
Bank Nifty clawed back over 300 points from its lows even as some major banks slipped further.
Gains in US stock futures and cheaper oil prices also gave Indian markets a bit of breathing room today.