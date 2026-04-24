Sensex rebounds over 300 points 76,746.97 Nifty at 23,921.85
Business
The stock market had a shaky start Friday, but both Sensex and Nifty managed to claw back some of their losses by afternoon.
Sensex rebounded over 300 points from its lowest point to reach 76,746.97; still down about 1.18% for the day.
Nifty also crossed back above 23,900, standing at 23,921.85, which is just about 1% lower than yesterday.
Investor buying, Iran-Pakistan talks lift markets
A mix of smart buying in metal and public-sector bank stocks helped markets recover as investors grabbed shares at discounted prices.
Calmer geopolitical vibes, thanks in part to diplomatic talks between Iran and Pakistan, also played a role in lifting market mood.