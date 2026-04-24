Sensex rebounds over 300 points 76,746.97 Nifty at 23,921.85 Business Apr 24, 2026

The stock market had a shaky start Friday, but both Sensex and Nifty managed to claw back some of their losses by afternoon.

Sensex rebounded over 300 points from its lowest point to reach 76,746.97; still down about 1.18% for the day.

Nifty also crossed back above 23,900, standing at 23,921.85, which is just about 1% lower than yesterday.