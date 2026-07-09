Sensex rebounds over 500 points after US strikes in Iran
Business
Sensex bounced back by over 500 points on Thursday morning, and Nifty also recovered, after a steep drop the previous day triggered by US strikes in Iran.
The quick rebound comes as worries about Middle East tensions shook markets but didn't last long.
Foreign investors buy ₹3,954cr
Wednesday's selloff made stocks cheaper, which attracted investors, especially in big companies.
Foreign investors jumped in too, buying ₹3,954 crore of shares over four days.
Sectors like consumer durables led the gains, while IT lagged behind.
A steady rupee and oil prices under $100 also helped boost confidence, with experts saying things look stable if there are no more global shocks.