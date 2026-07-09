Sensex rebounds over 500 points after US strikes in Iran

Foreign investors buy ₹3,954cr

Wednesday's selloff made stocks cheaper, which attracted investors, especially in big companies.

Foreign investors jumped in too, buying ₹3,954 crore of shares over four days.

Sectors like consumer durables led the gains, while IT lagged behind.

A steady rupee and oil prices under $100 also helped boost confidence, with experts saying things look stable if there are no more global shocks.