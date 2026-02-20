Sensex recovers 156 points, Nifty holds above 25,500 mark

After Sensex fell 1,236.11 points and Nifty fell 365 points yesterday, today's bounce offers a little relief for investors and anyone curious about market mood. If Nifty can hold above 25,500-25,600, that could mean more stability ahead—but if selling picks up again, things could get shaky fast.

Rebound driven by value hunters and foreign investments

The rebound is mostly thanks to value hunters buying the dip and foreign investors buying in the previous session.

Still, weak IT stocks and global tensions (especially between the US and Iran) are keeping gains in check—so what happens next will depend a lot on how those stories unfold.