Sensex regains 79,400 mark, Nifty settles near 24,630
After several rough days, Indian stock markets bounced back on Thursday morning.
Sensex jumped 327 points to 79,443 and Nifty rose by nearly 144 points to hit 24,624—snapping a days-long losing streak and supported by positive global cues and bargain buying, though lingering volatility was noted.
Global cues and bargain buying lift indices
If you follow stocks or invest through apps, this rebound could mean new opportunities.
The turnaround was powered by positive signals from global markets, which encouraged investors to jump back in.
Big names like Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Finance, and Tata Steel led the gains.
Not all sectors are on the upswing
Still, not every sector is celebrating: stocks like ICICI Bank and InterGlobe Aviation lagged behind today.