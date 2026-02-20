Sensex regains 82,800 mark, Nifty settles above 25,570
Business
The Indian stock market bounced back on Friday after a rocky start.
Nifty closed at 25,571, up by 117 points, and Sensex gained 317 points to finish at 82,815.
Nifty hit a session high before some late selling trimmed the gains.
Market mood
Markets recovered from Thursday's drop caused by US-Iran tensions, recouping earlier losses.
If you're tracking investments or just curious about market vibes, it's a sign of resilience despite global uncertainty.
Sectoral gains and losses
Power players like NTPC, L&T and Hindalco led the charge, along with SBI Life and Coal India.
Banks did well too—banking stocks helped the rebound.
But IT stocks like Infosys and Tech Mahindra lost ground as volatility (India VIX) rose amid ongoing geopolitical jitters and rising oil prices.