Sensex regains 82,800 mark, Nifty settles above 25,570

Markets recovered from Thursday's drop caused by US-Iran tensions, recouping earlier losses. If you're tracking investments or just curious about market vibes, it's a sign of resilience despite global uncertainty.

Sectoral gains and losses

Power players like NTPC, L&T and Hindalco led the charge, along with SBI Life and Coal India.

Banks did well too—banking stocks helped the rebound.

But IT stocks like Infosys and Tech Mahindra lost ground as volatility (India VIX) rose amid ongoing geopolitical jitters and rising oil prices.