Sensex retreats after early gains amid Iran war worries

Fuel prices rise, rupee slips

On top of market jitters, India saw petrol and diesel prices go up again, this time by ₹0.90 per liter, marking the second hike in just one week.

Meanwhile, the rupee slipped to a new low of 96.47 against the US dollar.

With both fuel costs and currency value heading in the wrong direction, it's getting tougher for households and businesses to keep up with expenses right now.