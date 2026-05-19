Sensex retreats after early gains amid Iran war worries
Tuesday started off strong for Indian stock markets, but things quickly changed thanks to worries about the Iran war.
The Sensex, which kicked off with a 250-point jump, ended up dropping by 131 points to close at 75,200.85.
Nifty followed suit, finishing 32 points lower after an upbeat morning.
It's a reminder that global events can really sway how investors feel, and where they put their money.
Fuel prices rise, rupee slips
On top of market jitters, India saw petrol and diesel prices go up again, this time by ₹0.90 per liter, marking the second hike in just one week.
Meanwhile, the rupee slipped to a new low of 96.47 against the US dollar.
With both fuel costs and currency value heading in the wrong direction, it's getting tougher for households and businesses to keep up with expenses right now.