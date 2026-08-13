Sensex rises 114 to 78,080, Nifty falls 40, midcaps advance

Hindalco took the biggest hit on Nifty after news about a royalty payment for an Aditya Birla Group brand. UltraTech Cement and Grasim also dropped nearly 2% lower.

On the brighter side, Tata Consumer Products and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles were among the top gainers, and midcaps like Astral and Sona BLW surged up to 8%.

Overall vibe? Pretty neutral, about as many stocks rose as fell today.