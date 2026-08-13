Sensex rises 114 to 78,080, Nifty falls 40, midcaps advance
Business
Thursday's stock market was a bit of a rollercoaster: Sensex managed to climb 114 points and closed at 78,080, but Nifty slipped 40 points to finish at 24,396.
While bank stocks lost ground, midcap shares actually did pretty well.
Hindalco hit Nifty after royalty news
Hindalco took the biggest hit on Nifty after news about a royalty payment for an Aditya Birla Group brand. UltraTech Cement and Grasim also dropped nearly 2% lower.
On the brighter side, Tata Consumer Products and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles were among the top gainers, and midcaps like Astral and Sona BLW surged up to 8%.
Overall vibe? Pretty neutral, about as many stocks rose as fell today.