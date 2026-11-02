Sensex rises 1,233 points as Reliance Industries profit up 32%
Indian stock markets had a standout Monday: Sensex shot up 1,233 points to 75,682.78 and Nifty climbed 387.7 points to 23,440, both up 1.7%.
The big push came from Reliance Industries (RIL), which posted its best jump since 2020 after reporting a strong 32% rise in profit and nearly 28% higher revenue for Q2 FY27.
Major Nifty profits up 22%
Solid earnings across energy, metals, PSU banks, and automakers kept investor spirits high, even with ongoing tensions in West Asia.
According to Motilal Oswal Financial Services, profits for major Nifty companies are up by about 22% from last year, with RIL and JSW Steel leading the way.
Lower Brent crude prices (now $108 a barrel thanks to renewed hopes after Iranian negotiators spoke with their Qatari counterparts and a draft proposal is being circulated) also helped boost confidence.