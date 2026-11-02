Sensex rises 1,233 points as Reliance Industries profit up 32%

Solid earnings across energy, metals, PSU banks, and automakers kept investor spirits high, even with ongoing tensions in West Asia.

According to Motilal Oswal Financial Services, profits for major Nifty companies are up by about 22% from last year, with RIL and JSW Steel leading the way.

Lower Brent crude prices (now $108 a barrel thanks to renewed hopes after Iranian negotiators spoke with their Qatari counterparts and a draft proposal is being circulated) also helped boost confidence.