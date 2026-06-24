Sensex rises 126.65 points, Nifty settles at 23,859.35 on Wednesday

Semiconductor crash sends Kospi down 10%

Tech Mahindra, Adani Enterprises, and Infosys led the pack as Nifty's top gainers; Bajaj Auto, Hindalco, and Bharti Airtel took hits.

Globally, things are rocky: a semiconductor crash sent South Korea's Kospi down 10%, with Japan's Nikkei and Nasdaq also dipping.

But Indian markets have stayed steady thanks to cheaper oil (Brent crude now under $77 a barrel) and less foreign money leaving.

Still, experts like VK Vijayakumar warn that India's big monsoon deficit could impact rural incomes and sectors like FMCG or entry-level two-wheelers.