Sensex rises 126.65 points, Nifty settles at 23,859.35 on Wednesday
Indian stock markets started Wednesday on a positive note, shrugging off shaky global vibes.
The Sensex rose by 126.65 points to 76,327.33, and the Nifty added 35.25 points to settle at 23,859.35.
More stocks were in the green than red, out of 2,419 shares traded on the BSE, 1,414 advanced, while fewer than 850 slipped.
Semiconductor crash sends Kospi down 10%
Tech Mahindra, Adani Enterprises, and Infosys led the pack as Nifty's top gainers; Bajaj Auto, Hindalco, and Bharti Airtel took hits.
Globally, things are rocky: a semiconductor crash sent South Korea's Kospi down 10%, with Japan's Nikkei and Nasdaq also dipping.
But Indian markets have stayed steady thanks to cheaper oil (Brent crude now under $77 a barrel) and less foreign money leaving.
Still, experts like VK Vijayakumar warn that India's big monsoon deficit could impact rural incomes and sectors like FMCG or entry-level two-wheelers.