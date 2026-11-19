Auto stocks were the highlight today. The Nifty Auto index shot up over 3%. Nifty Consumer Durables and Nifty PSU Bank gained around 2%.

Meanwhile, IT giants like Infosys and TCS slipped about 3%.

On the bigger picture, foreign investors pumped in record money so far this month (₹94,299 crore), which experts say is keeping market vibes positive.

Still, analysts are watching if Nifty can hold above the key 25,400 level; otherwise there could be a dip ahead.