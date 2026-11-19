Sensex rises 150 points to 82,180 as Maruti Suzuki surges
The Indian stock market was in a good mood this Thursday. Sensex climbed 150 points to reach 82,180, and Nifty crossed the 25,250 mark.
Maruti Suzuki led the charge with over 5% jump in its shares, while M&M wasn't far behind with a solid 4% gain.
Nifty Auto index rises over 3%
Auto stocks were the highlight today. The Nifty Auto index shot up over 3%. Nifty Consumer Durables and Nifty PSU Bank gained around 2%.
Meanwhile, IT giants like Infosys and TCS slipped about 3%.
On the bigger picture, foreign investors pumped in record money so far this month (₹94,299 crore), which experts say is keeping market vibes positive.
Still, analysts are watching if Nifty can hold above the key 25,400 level; otherwise there could be a dip ahead.