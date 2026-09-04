Sensex rises 362.57 points to 76,515.43 as Nifty crosses 24,000
After four days in the red, Indian stock markets finally bounced back on Thursday.
The Sensex climbed 362.57 points to close at 76,515.43, and the Nifty edged up too, thanks to positive global vibes and hopes that US interest rates might stay steady.
The Nifty even crossed the big 24,000 mark for a bit before some investors cashed out.
Metals lead, small-cap stocks record highs
Metal stocks led the charge, with private banks and oil and gas companies also seeing gains. Meanwhile, auto, IT, pharma, PSU bank, and realty stocks slipped a bit.
SBI Life Insurance and Tata Steel were among the day's winners; HCL Tech and Bharti Airtel didn't have the best day.
Outside the main indices, small-cap stocks hit record highs and over 180 companies touched their best price in a year.
The rupee stayed steady at ₹94.49 per dollar through all this action.