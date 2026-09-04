Sensex rises 362.57 points to 76,515.43 as Nifty crosses 24,000

Metal stocks led the charge, with private banks and oil and gas companies also seeing gains. Meanwhile, auto, IT, pharma, PSU bank, and realty stocks slipped a bit.

SBI Life Insurance and Tata Steel were among the day's winners; HCL Tech and Bharti Airtel didn't have the best day.

Outside the main indices, small-cap stocks hit record highs and over 180 companies touched their best price in a year.

The rupee stayed steady at ₹94.49 per dollar through all this action.