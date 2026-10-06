Sensex rises 685.34 points, Nifty closes 22,776.10 as oil falls
Business
The Indian stock market had another strong day on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, with the Sensex climbing 685.34 points and the Nifty closing at 22,776.10.
Falling crude oil prices helped ease worries about the economy, while investors showed extra love for bank stocks and Reliance Industries.
Trent stock jumps 12.78% in India
Trent led the pack with a huge 12.78% jump, with Kotak Mahindra Bank and Hindustan Unilever among the winners.
On the flip side, Tech Mahindra and Titan slipped a bit.
Globally, markets in Japan and Hong Kong ended higher, while Korea's Kospi dipped.
Meanwhile, foreign investors pulled out ₹4,699.14 crore from Indian stocks on Monday.