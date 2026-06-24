Sensex rises almost 1,000 points to 77,187 Nifty hits 24,090 Business Jun 24, 2026

Big day for the Indian stock market!

On Wednesday, the Sensex shot up almost 1,000 points to hit a high of 77,187, while the Nifty 50 climbed over 1% to reach 24,090.

Even midcap and smallcap indices joined in with steady gains around 0.5%.

If you're into stocks or just curious about market buzz: this was definitely a standout session.