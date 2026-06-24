Sensex rises almost 1,000 points to 77,187 Nifty hits 24,090
Business
Big day for the Indian stock market!
On Wednesday, the Sensex shot up almost 1,000 points to hit a high of 77,187, while the Nifty 50 climbed over 1% to reach 24,090.
Even midcap and smallcap indices joined in with steady gains around 0.5%.
If you're into stocks or just curious about market buzz: this was definitely a standout session.
BSE cap jumps ₹2L/cr to ₹477L/cr
Thanks to this rally, BSE-listed companies' total value jumped by ₹2 lakh crore in just one day, now topping ₹477 lakh crore.
It's clear investors are feeling upbeat and the market is moving forward across the board.