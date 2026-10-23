Sensex rises as Nifty crosses 22,700 led by IT giants

The Indian stock market kicked off on Friday, October 23, 2026, on a positive note; Sensex climbed 318.19 points to 73,567.58 and Nifty crossed 22,700.

The big winners? IT giants like TCS, Infosys, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, and Wipro led the charge as the Nifty IT index surged 2.63%.