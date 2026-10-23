Sensex rises as Nifty crosses 22,700 led by IT giants
Business
The Indian stock market kicked off on Friday, October 23, 2026, on a positive note; Sensex climbed 318.19 points to 73,567.58 and Nifty crossed 22,700.
The big winners? IT giants like TCS, Infosys, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, and Wipro led the charge as the Nifty IT index surged 2.63%.
Indian mid and small caps slip
While tech stocks were on fire, most other sectors weren't so lucky.
Small-cap and mid-cap indices both slipped, metals dropped 1.67%, and media, auto, realty, and banks all saw losses too.
To top it off, market volatility (India VIX) rose 2.22% to 16.11, hinting at some nerves among investors this week.