Sensex was up by 584 points to 78,348

Sensex rises nearly 600 points: What's behind today's rally?

By Mudit Dube 12:45 pm Jul 06, 202612:45 pm

What's the story

India's equity benchmarks, the Sensex and Nifty, opened on a positive note on Monday. At the time of writing, the Sensex was up by 584 points to 78,348, while the Nifty hit 24,439 mark, up by 169 points. The upward movement was mainly driven by strong quarterly business updates from major private lenders such as HDFC Bank and Axis Bank. The rise in foreign institutional investors' (FII) buying also contributed to the market's performance.