Sensex rises over 50 points; Nifty above 26,150
Business
Indian stock markets are set for a mildly upbeat start this Friday.
After a mixed close yesterday—Sensex down 32 points, Nifty up 17—the early signs point to a flat-to-positive opening.
Why does this matter?
If you're tracking your investments or just curious about market vibes, today's positive cues come from the GIFT Nifty trading higher and the Sensex rising at the open.
While volumes remain thin, the market is showing mild optimism.
What's moving the market?
Fresh corporate updates are sparking interest in sectors like EVs, quick-service restaurants, metals, and industrials ahead of earnings season.
Standout moves include Ola Electric's new battery tech and Sapphire Foods merging with Devyani International—showing how innovation and big deals are shaping the day.