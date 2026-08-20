Sensex gains over 650 points: What's behind today's rally?

The Sensex jumped 656 points to trade at 77,566 while the Nifty 50 gained over 160 points to rise to 24,239.

The broader markets also followed suit with Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 rebounding nearly 1% each.

Top gainers on Sensex included Infosys, IndiGo, TCS, Bajaj Finance, and Tech Mahindra shares which rose by up to 2% each.