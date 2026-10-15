Sensex shoots up 1,400 points as Nifty tops 23,000

Falling US bond yields and cheaper crude oil made stocks more appealing, pulling in buyers.

Plus, after a dip in AI stocks abroad, Indian IT giants like TCS and Infosys got a boost.

Reliance Industries also climbed nearly 3% thanks to buzz around Jio's upcoming IPO, while major banks saw gains as everyone waited for their earnings updates.

All these moves came together for one of the market's strongest rallies lately.