Sensex shoots up 1,400 points as Nifty tops 23,000
Business
Big day for the Indian stock market: Sensex shot up by 1,400 points and Nifty crossed 23,000 for the first time in weeks.
This jump was powered by a mix of global and local factors that made investors extra optimistic.
Global cues lift Indian stocks
Falling US bond yields and cheaper crude oil made stocks more appealing, pulling in buyers.
Plus, after a dip in AI stocks abroad, Indian IT giants like TCS and Infosys got a boost.
Reliance Industries also climbed nearly 3% thanks to buzz around Jio's upcoming IPO, while major banks saw gains as everyone waited for their earnings updates.
All these moves came together for one of the market's strongest rallies lately.