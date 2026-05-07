Sensex slips 114 points as Nifty stays above 24,300
Business
Stock market vibes were pretty flat on Wednesday. The Sensex slipped by 114 points to close at 77,844.52, while the Nifty barely budged but managed to stay above the key mark of 24,300.
Investors seemed cautious, keeping an eye on global growth worries and interest rate talks as they waited for clearer signals.
Nifty Bank, IT rise, pharma slips
Broader indices showed a subdued mood overall. Meanwhile, Nifty Bank and IT saw small gains, but Nifty Pharma dropped.
This mix suggests folks are playing it safe with all the uncertainty around global markets right now.