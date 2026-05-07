Sensex slips 114 points as Nifty stays above 24,300 Business May 07, 2026

Stock market vibes were pretty flat on Wednesday. The Sensex slipped by 114 points to close at 77,844.52, while the Nifty barely budged but managed to stay above the key mark of 24,300.

Investors seemed cautious, keeping an eye on global growth worries and interest rate talks as they waited for clearer signals.