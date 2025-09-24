Sensex slips 200 points, Nifty settles below 19,500 mark
Indian stock markets are likely to open lower on Tuesday, echoing the careful mood across Asian markets.
The Gift Nifty slipped 40 points, tracking soft cues, and Tuesday saw small dips in both Sensex and Nifty.
Factors affecting market performance
Worries about higher H-1B visa fees and shaky India-US trade ties are making investors nervous. The rupee just hit a record low of 88.7 against the dollar, adding to the uncertainty.
While Metal stocks got a boost from possible anti-dumping duties on Chinese metals, IT and FMCG shares dropped about 1%.
Globally, everyone's watching if the US government avoids a shutdown this week—plus key inflation data that could shake things up further.
Despite all this, strong monsoon rains and good auto sales helped steady the market by Tuesday's close.