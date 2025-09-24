Sensex slips 200 points, Nifty settles below 19,500 mark

Factors affecting market performance

Worries about higher H-1B visa fees and shaky India-US trade ties are making investors nervous. The rupee just hit a record low of 88.7 against the dollar, adding to the uncertainty.

While Metal stocks got a boost from possible anti-dumping duties on Chinese metals, IT and FMCG shares dropped about 1%.

Globally, everyone's watching if the US government avoids a shutdown this week—plus key inflation data that could shake things up further.

Despite all this, strong monsoon rains and good auto sales helped steady the market by Tuesday's close.