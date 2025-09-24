Nasdaq dips nearly 1% as NVIDIA loses ground Business Sep 24, 2025

US stocks took a dip on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq down nearly 1% as big tech names like NVIDIA, Amazon, Microsoft, and Apple lost ground.

NVIDIA's shares especially dropped after rising in the previous session, when it revealed plans to invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI.

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones also slipped, ending their three-day winning streak.