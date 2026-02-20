Sensex slips 225 points, Nifty drops to 25,407
The Indian stock market opened in the red on Friday, February 20, 2026—Sensex slipped 225 points to 82,272 and Nifty dropped nearly 48 points to 25,407.
More stocks fell than rose this morning, showing a clear dip in market mood.
What does this mean for your investments?
If you invest in mutual funds or are just starting out with stock trading, this drop could affect your returns.
The fall comes as global investors sold off shares and US-Iran tensions pushed oil prices higher—so expect some short-term bumps and possible changes in your portfolio's value.
Stay tuned for more updates
Big sell-offs by both foreign and domestic investors on Thursday, February 19, 2026 set the tone.
Plus, weak cues from US markets (thanks to those geopolitical worries) added extra pressure here at home.
If you're watching the markets or planning your next move, now's a good time to stay alert.