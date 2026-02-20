Sensex slips 225 points, Nifty settles near 25,400 mark
Friday started rough for the Indian stock market, with the Sensex slipping 225.65 points to 82,272.49 and Nifty opening at 25,406.55.
Early losses follow Thursday's sharp drop, wiping out ₹7.5 lakh crore in value.
FIIs and DIIs are both in the red
If you're tracking your portfolio or just curious about money moves, here's the scoop:
both foreign and domestic investors have been selling heavily—FIIs offloaded ₹880 crore and DIIs sold ₹596 crore on February 19 alone.
That means less confidence in the short term.
Global factors also at play
It's not just local jitters. More stocks are falling than rising right now, showing broad selling pressure.
Plus, global worries—like US-Iran tensions and oil prices hovering near $72/barrel—are making investors extra cautious today.