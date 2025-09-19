Next Article
Sensex slips 382 points, Nifty falls to 25,317
Business
After three days of steady gains, Indian stock markets slipped on Friday morning as investors locked in profits.
By 10:15am the Sensex dropped 382 points to 82,631.89, and the Nifty fell by 106 points to 25,317.05.
Big names like TCS, Titan, and ICICI Bank were among the main drags.
Profit booking in top IT, FMCG, and banking stocks
The dip was mainly due to heavy profit booking in top IT, FMCG, and banking stocks—especially TCS and ICICI Bank.
Global vibes weren't great either: key Asian markets were down, and Wall Street futures stayed flat.
Meanwhile, India's volatility index (VIX) jumped over 3%, hinting that traders are feeling a bit more cautious about what's next.