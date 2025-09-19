Next Article
GitHub mandates AI tool use for all employees
Business
GitHub's CEO Thomas Dohmke just made it official: every employee has to use AI tools like GitHub Copilot in their daily work.
On the Decoder podcast, he explained that using AI is now a core part of the company's culture, saying, "There is no world where I would allow for somebody to say, 'Well, sorry, I don't want to use GitHub.'"
Microsoft, GitHub's parent company, is already using AI extensively
This move follows Microsoft's lead—AI usage even factors into performance reviews there.
Dohmke wants everyone at GitHub, from HR to legal, learning and working with AI tools as part of a culture of continuous learning and adaptation.
If someone isn't on board with this shift, they may need to look elsewhere; GitHub is all-in on building an AI-powered workplace.