GitHub mandates AI tool use for all employees Business Sep 19, 2025

GitHub's CEO Thomas Dohmke just made it official: every employee has to use AI tools like GitHub Copilot in their daily work.

On the Decoder podcast, he explained that using AI is now a core part of the company's culture, saying, "There is no world where I would allow for somebody to say, 'Well, sorry, I don't want to use GitHub.'"