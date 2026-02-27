Sensex slips 500 points: What's behind today's decline?

The decline in India's benchmark indices can be attributed to a number of factors. The S&P 500 and European equities ended lower as investors grappled with NVIDIA 's strong quarterly performance but questioned its valuation despite a projected first-quarter revenue of $78 billion. Further, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) sold ₹3,465.99 crore on Thursday, which further dented market sentiments.

Adding to the market's woes, India's Volatility Index (VIX) rose nearly 3% to 13.44, signaling heightened uncertainty among investors. Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Investments, expressed disappointment over the repeated hits on key upside pivots but noted that a triangle formation has emerged due to a firm base holding up all these days.

Strategic perspective

Geojit Investments's outlook for market

James also shared his strategic outlook for the market, saying they will look for a break of 25,670 to confirm strength and aim for 25,900. He expects swings on either side of 25,530 but is waiting for a fall below 25,300 before switching sides. This suggests that while there may be short-term volatility in the market due to global factors and FII selling trends, there are still opportunities for strategic investment decisions based on technical indicators.