Sensex slips 513 points as Nifty falls below 24,000

The Indian stock market started Monday on a shaky note, with the Sensex declining 513.19 points and the Nifty slipping below 24,000.

But both indices had pared some of their sharp early losses by post-noon: the Sensex was trading at 76,992.83, down 271.68 points, and the Nifty was trading at 24,075.95, down 99.70 points.