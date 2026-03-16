Sensex slips 62 points, Nifty tests crucial support

Expensive oil can raise import bills for India, weaken the rupee, and could weigh on economic growth, all of which make investors nervous. The Nifty is now testing a crucial support zone after last week's sharp fall.

Foreign investors have been selling heavily

Foreign investors have been selling heavily (net selling of about ₹10,716 crore in a recent session), even as Indian institutions try to pick up the slack.

Meanwhile, India managed to safely move two LPG carriers through tense waters (officials said the safe passage eased short-term supply worries), but ongoing global tensions are still weighing down market confidence.