Sensex slips 7% to near 72,000 after 2 years flat
Business
The Sensex just closed out two tough years, delivering zero returns and dropping 7% in FY26 to settle near 72,000, far from the much-hyped 100,000 mark.
Global tensions, weak company earnings, and reduced expectations of US Fed rate cuts all played a part in dragging the market down.
Foreign outflows ₹1.8L/cr hit sectors
Over FY26, foreign investors pulled out ₹1.8 lakh crore, adding to the pressure.
Sectors like IT (-21%), realty and tourism (-23% each), FMCG (-15%), and media (-14%) all took big hits.
Even financials weren't spared, with key indexes slipping too.
With these challenges still around, analysts say the market outlook remains pretty uncertain for now.