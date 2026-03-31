Sensex slips 7% to near 72,000 after 2 years flat

Foreign outflows ₹1.8L/cr hit sectors

Over FY26, foreign investors pulled out ₹1.8 lakh crore, adding to the pressure.

Sectors like IT (-21%), realty and tourism (-23% each), FMCG (-15%), and media (-14%) all took big hits.

Even financials weren't spared, with key indexes slipping too.

With these challenges still around, analysts say the market outlook remains pretty uncertain for now.