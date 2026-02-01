Sensex, Nifty open lower ahead of Union Budget

The Indian stock market opened on a negative note in a special session today, ahead of the Union Budget announcement. The BSE Sensex fell by 92 points or 0.11% to trade at 82,178, while the NSE Nifty 50 index declined by 47 points or 0.18% to settle at around 25,274. Investors are awaiting indications of increased public spending to boost growth and support export-oriented sectors under pressure from US tariffs.

Sector performance Metal stocks were particularly hard hit The 30-share Sensex saw major contributors to the decline such as Tata Steel, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, and Bajaj Finserv. These stocks fell between 1% and 2% in early trading. The metal stocks were particularly hard hit with the sector index plummeting by a whopping 4.4%. This was in line with a global pullback in metal prices due to a stronger US dollar and profit-booking after recent gains.

Market reaction Broader markets also took a hit The broader markets also took a hit with small-cap and midcap indices declining by 1.5% and 0.8%, respectively. However, the bond and currency markets remained closed for this session. Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments, said that investors don't expect major tax reliefs in this Budget as the previous one had already provided significant income tax reliefs. He hinted at possible tweaks in certain taxes but no major changes are expected today.

Advertisement

Budget expectations Defense stocks likely to remain in focus Vijayakumar emphasized that "from the market perspective, a fiscally prudent, growth-oriented Budget is desirable." He also mentioned rumors of exemption from long-term capital gains tax for certain categories of FIIs which could trigger a market rally. Defense stocks are likely to remain in focus with higher allocation for defense being a given. Export segments such as manufacturing exports could also be on investors' radar.

Advertisement