Sensex slips after record highs, Nifty drops below key level
Markets cooled off on Monday after a strong run, with the Sensex down 322 points to 85,440 and the Nifty slipping 78 points to close at 26,250—dipping below the closely-watched 26,300 mark despite hitting a new high earlier in the day.
Why does this matter?
If you're curious about how markets react to global news and investor moods, this is a classic case.
Profit-taking kicked in after big gains, while worries over Venezuela's tensions and sector downgrades made investors more cautious.
When markets wobble like this, it often signals shifting confidence—and can mean fresh opportunities or risks for anyone interested in stocks or finance.
What caused the drop?
Banking and IT stocks led the slide—HDFC Bank fell over 2%, dragging down Nifty Bank. Tech shares also dropped after analyst downgrades.
Meanwhile, oil stocks like ONGC slipped due to global tensions, but defense companies (like Bharat Electronics) and FMCG names (think Nestle) bucked the trend with solid gains.
Investors are keeping an eye out for more bumps ahead.