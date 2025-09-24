Sensex slips over 200 points, Nifty50 holds above 19,300 Business Sep 24, 2025

The Indian stock market started Wednesday in the red, with Nifty50 and Sensex both slipping early on.

The drop follows negative vibes from global markets, especially after US Fed Chair Jerome Powell's latest comments on inflation and jobs.

While stocks wobbled, India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is in New York pushing for faster trade talks with the US.