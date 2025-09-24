Next Article
Sensex slips over 200 points, Nifty50 holds above 19,300
Business
The Indian stock market started Wednesday in the red, with Nifty50 and Sensex both slipping early on.
The drop follows negative vibes from global markets, especially after US Fed Chair Jerome Powell's latest comments on inflation and jobs.
While stocks wobbled, India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is in New York pushing for faster trade talks with the US.
Foreign investors pulled out over ₹3,500 crore yesterday
Foreign investors pulled out over ₹3,500 crore from Indian shares yesterday, while domestic investors stepped in to buy.
Even though global uncertainty is making things shaky, experts think India's markets could bounce back soon thanks to stronger spending during festival season and benefits from GST reforms.
Plus, those ongoing India-US trade talks might help steady things ahead.