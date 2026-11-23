Sensex slips to 82,880.89 as Nifty falls below 25,500
Monday was rough for the Indian stock market: Sensex dropped over 1,000 points to hit 82,880.89 and Nifty fell below the 25,500 mark.
Both indices had started strong but quickly lost steam, snapping a four-week winning streak.
The main reasons? Investors cashing in on recent gains and worries about global trends like big AI spending and possible US interest rate hikes.
Banking and metal stocks decline
After a big rally in November (Sensex up 12.2%, Nifty up 11.4%), many investors decided to lock in profits.
Banking stocks took a hit, falling 1.9%, while metal stocks slid even more (down about 2.4%) thanks to weaker global prices and a stronger US dollar.