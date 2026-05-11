Sensex slumps over 800 points as Nifty falls below 24,000

Brent $105 as experts urge caution

Brent crude oil spiked to $105 a barrel after more geopolitical drama between the US and Iran.

The negativity wasn't just limited to big stocks—mid-cap, small-cap, banking, IT, and metal sectors all saw losses too.

With only two stocks rising for every 10 that fell on the BSE this morning, experts suggest staying cautious and doing your homework before making any investment moves right now.