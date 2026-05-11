Sensex slumps over 800 points as Nifty falls below 24,000
Business
The Indian stock market had a rough start to the week: Sensex dropped over 800 points and Nifty fell below 24,000 on Monday morning.
By around 9:30am Sensex was at 76,521 and Nifty at 23,939.
The main reason? Soaring crude oil prices and global tensions are making investors nervous.
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The negativity wasn't just limited to big stocks—mid-cap, small-cap, banking, IT, and metal sectors all saw losses too.
With only two stocks rising for every 10 that fell on the BSE this morning, experts suggest staying cautious and doing your homework before making any investment moves right now.