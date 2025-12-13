Sensex smashes past 85,000 for the 1st time

What's driving the rally?

A big boost came from Wall Street's surge after the US Fed cut interest rates the day before, which made investors more optimistic here too.

It wasn't just stocks—silver prices crossed ₹2 lakh/kg and gold hit fresh highs before cooling off.

Thanks to all this action and steady domestic fund inflows (despite a weaker rupee), investor wealth jumped by about ₹3.7 lakh crore and BSE's total value now stands at a massive ₹470.3 lakh crore.