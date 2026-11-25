Sensex surges over 1,500 points: What's driving market rally?
What's the story
India's equity benchmarks opened on a positive note on Wednesday, recovering some of the losses from Monday. The Sensex surged by 1,521.59 points or 1.85% to hit 83,957.58 while the broader Nifty jumped to 25,781.05, up by 431.40 points or nearly 1.7%. This market rally was largely driven by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continuing their buying spree and a decline in crude oil prices amid rising supplies and expectations of a market surplus.
Market drivers
FIIs continued their buying streak
FIIs continued their buying streak on Monday, purchasing equities worth ₹5,672 crore.
Meanwhile, Brent crude futures fell by 0.7% to $90.8 per barrel after settling over 2% higher on Tuesday. The global oil benchmark has declined around 23% so far in November.
This combination of factors has contributed significantly to the upward movement of India's equity markets today.
Trading trends
Market breadth remained positive
HDFC Bank led the gainers on Sensex with a rise of over 3% while Infosys and ICICI Bank also saw significant gains.
The market breadth remained positive during early trade with 40 of the 50 Nifty constituents advancing and 10 declining.
Tata Steel was the biggest laggard with a decline of 1.13%. Titan and Mahindra & Mahindra also witnessed minor declines while Power Grid Corporation slipped marginally.