Sensex hits fresh record high; Nifty hovers around 17,400

Sensex was trading 260.26 points or 0.45 percent higher at 58,390.21

Equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 260 points in early trade to scale a fresh lifetime high of 58,390.21 on Monday, tracking gains in index majors Reliance Industries, Bajaj Auto, and L&T amid a largely positive trend in global markets. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty too surged more than 75 points to record 17,399.35 in the opening session.

Gainer

Who were the gainers and losers?

Sensex was trading 260.26 points or 0.45 percent higher at 58,390.21, and Nifty advanced 75.75 points or 0.44 percent to 17,399.35 in initial deals. Reliance Industries was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around two percent, followed by Bajaj Auto, L&T, HUL, M&M, Dr. Reddy's, and Bajaj Finserv. Asian Paints, TCS, Power Grid, Titan, and Tech Mahindra were among the laggards.

Previous session

Sensex had ended 0.48 percent higher in the previous session

In the previous session, the 30-share Sensex settled 277.41 points or 0.48 percent up at 58,129.95. Nifty, on the other hand, surged 89.45 points or 0.52 percent to 17,323.60. Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai (China), Tokyo (Japan), as well as Hong Kong were trading on a positive note with some strong gains in the mid-session deals.

Other markets

Brent crude was trading at $71.74 per barrel

Meanwhile, Seoul in South Korea was trading in red in the mid-session deals. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were the net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares that were worth Rs. 768.58 crore on Friday, as per the provisional exchange data. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude fell 1.20 percent to $71.74 per barrel.