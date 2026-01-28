Sensex surges 487 points; Nifty closes above 25,300
The Indian stock market had a strong day, with the Sensex jumping 487 points and the Nifty closing above 25,300.
Oil, gas, and metal stocks led the way—Vedanta gained 4% and Hindalco was among the major gainers.
Why does this matter?
Broader markets outperformed even these big gains: midcap and smallcap indices rose more than 1.5% each.
Over 80 stocks like ONGC and SBI hit new highs, showing widespread optimism.
What's behind the rally?
A mix of good news fueled the surge. TVS Motor soared after reporting a massive profit jump; Suzlon Energy rose on a big wind order; Vedanta climbed after announcing a Hindustan Zinc share sale.
Plus, India just finalized a major Free Trade Agreement with the EU—which means lower tariffs and more trade ahead.
What's next for investors?
Experts are upbeat: HDFC Securities sees Nifty heading higher if it breaks above 25,450, with solid support around 25,200.
In short: market mood is positive and momentum looks set to continue for now.