Sensex surges 487 points; Nifty closes above 25,300

The Indian stock market had a strong day, with the Sensex jumping 487 points and the Nifty closing above 25,300. Oil, gas, and metal stocks led the way—Vedanta gained 4% and Hindalco was among the major gainers.

Why does this matter? Broader markets outperformed even these big gains: midcap and smallcap indices rose more than 1.5% each.

Over 80 stocks like ONGC and SBI hit new highs, showing widespread optimism.

What's behind the rally? A mix of good news fueled the surge. TVS Motor soared after reporting a massive profit jump; Suzlon Energy rose on a big wind order; Vedanta climbed after announcing a Hindustan Zinc share sale.

Plus, India just finalized a major Free Trade Agreement with the EU—which means lower tariffs and more trade ahead.