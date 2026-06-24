Sensex surges over 790 points as Nifty tops 24,000 Business Jun 24, 2026

Indian stock markets had a pretty upbeat Wednesday: Sensex shot up by over 790 points to close near 77,000, and Nifty crossed the 24,000 mark after bouncing back from early losses.

This turnaround was mostly thanks to smoother shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and the Reserve Bank of India hinting that interest rates won't be raised any time soon.