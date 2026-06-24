Sensex surges over 790 points as Nifty tops 24,000
Indian stock markets had a pretty upbeat Wednesday: Sensex shot up by over 790 points to close near 77,000, and Nifty crossed the 24,000 mark after bouncing back from early losses.
This turnaround was mostly thanks to smoother shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and the Reserve Bank of India hinting that interest rates won't be raised any time soon.
Banks and IT led gains
Banks and IT companies were front and center in this comeback: Bank Nifty surged nearly 1.7% while Nifty IT climbed by 2%.
Realty stocks topped the charts, but auto and metal didn't keep up.
Even midcap and small-cap shares joined in with modest gains.
Oil steady $71 to $72
Oil prices stayed steady around $71 to $72 per barrel, while gold slipped as investors sold off globally.
For now, everyone's watching how oil moves, where foreign money flows in, and which sectors might shine next week.