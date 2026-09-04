Sensex surges to 76,664.98 as Nifty steadies at 23,926.60
Business
Markets kicked off Friday on a strong note: Sensex surged over 500 points to reach 76,664.98, while Nifty was trading at 23,926.60, above 23,900.
Volatility cooled down too, making things feel a bit more stable for investors.
IT stocks lead amid yield concerns
IT stocks led the gains with a solid boost, and financial services, realty, and media weren't far behind.
According to V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Investments, upbeat domestic numbers like private investments and GST collections are helping the mood.
Still, he points out that rising global bond yields could be a speed bump for markets going forward.