Sensex tanks 394 points, Nifty settles below 25,150

Visa fee hike in US adds to IT pain

The US just raised H-1B visa fees—a move that stings for Indian IT firms who depend on American clients.

This added to worries about trade and jobs, sending the rupee to a record low of 88.53 against the dollar and making markets more jittery (India VIX rose over 2%).

If Nifty falls below its key support zone (25,200-25,000), experts warn we could see more downside soon.