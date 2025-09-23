Next Article
Sensex tanks 394 points, Nifty settles below 25,150
Business
Markets took a hit on Tuesday, with the Sensex dropping about 394 points from the day's high to 81,913 and the Nifty trading below 25,150.
The slide came after big names like TCS, HDFC Bank, and Reliance faced heavy selling, while IT stocks continued their losing streak.
Visa fee hike in US adds to IT pain
The US just raised H-1B visa fees—a move that stings for Indian IT firms who depend on American clients.
This added to worries about trade and jobs, sending the rupee to a record low of 88.53 against the dollar and making markets more jittery (India VIX rose over 2%).
If Nifty falls below its key support zone (25,200-25,000), experts warn we could see more downside soon.