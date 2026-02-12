Sensex tanks 559 points as AI doubts trigger tech sell-off
Business
Indian stock markets dropped sharply on Thursday, with the Sensex down 559 points and Nifty50 slipping below 25,900.
The main reason? Big worries about whether AI is really worth all the hype, plus a tech sell-off in the US that spooked investors here too.
Financial and auto stocks also struggled
Major IT companies like Infosys, TCS, HCLTech, and Wipro saw heavy selling.
Vinod Nair from Geojit Investments pointed out that doubts about AI's future and strong US job data (which means less chance of interest rate cuts) made things worse.
