Sensex tanks 688 points, Nifty falls to 17,500 mark
Business
The Indian stock market had a rough start to Tuesday, with the Sensex dropping 688 points and the Nifty falling by 201 points.
Investors faced heavy losses over two days.
Foreign investors are still buying in
If you're into stocks or just curious about where money moves, this is a big deal—such sharp drops can shake up portfolios and hint at bigger trends.
But it's not all doom: foreign investors are still buying in, especially in sectors like capital goods and finance.
US market's tech tumble hits us
Global jitters played a role—US markets took a hit after some big tech stocks tumbled.
Plus, markets were weighed down by talk of new tariffs from Trump and uncertainty over EU-US deals.
The IT sector is feeling extra pressure thanks to weak US tech sentiment.